Montella: 'Milan focus on future'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella did not see any ‘hangover’ from the Supercoppa victory as Milan struggled to beat Cagliari 1-0.

The Rossoneri were struggling to create genuine opportunities until Carlos Bacca’s 88th-minute goal.

“We started the game well and controlled it with a lot of possession, but couldn’t make many vertical passes because Cagliari were all sat back and wouldn’t allow us the spaces,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“Then we got stretched out a little and Cagliari were able to test us with a few counter-attacks. In the second half we lost some intensity, then ran a few risks at the end when we moved to 4-2-4, but I am satisfied with this victory and how we achieved it.

“The foundations are there, we just need to get more shots on target and attack the opposition line a bit more in future.”

This was their first game of 2017 and there were concerns at a possible ‘hangover’ after beating Juventus for the Supercoppa Italiana in Doha on December 23.

“The lads trained very well and maintained their belief. I was trying to keep us concentrated on the future and not the past,” continued Montella.

Bacca finally broke his goal drought after 98 days without finding the net.

“He has always been relaxed and I’m happy that he got the goal. I used to be a striker, so I know how important a goal is. Now I am waiting for M’Baye Niang to get a goal, because he is improving mentally.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.