'Evra considering, Dybala stays'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta confirms Patrice Evra “is considering his future,” but Paulo Dybala won’t go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Bianconeri host Bologna this evening, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

Evra is not included in the squad, despite injuries ruling out several key figures in defence, fuelling reports of Valencia and Manchester United offers.

“Evra is still with us. He was not called up by mutual agreement, as he is considering his future,” director of sport Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s only right he’s taking a moment to reflect, as his contract will expire in June, he is 35 years old going towards 36. We’ll see next week.

“I don’t think we need to find a replacement, as we have internal options like Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello.”

Marotta was also asked if he had fielded calls from Real Madrid or Barcelona for Dybala.

“No calls. I want to point out that we have a multi-year contract with Dybala and approached his entourage a few months ago to improve his wages, which is only fair.

“Our rapport is idyllic, there are no fears he could leave. Juve are one of the best teams in the world and this is a place where you arrive, not pass through. Where could he be happier?”

Juventus have already been active on the transfer market, bringing in Genoa midfielder Tomas Rincon.

“We sought the type of player who was missing from our midfield, so we’re happy to have found him in January. He has characteristics that are unique in our midfield.”

