HT: Juventus sweep Bologna aside

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala have given Juventus the 2-0 half-time lead over Bologna.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the Liveblog.

Juve started 2017 eager to make up for the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan in Doha on December 23, but Gigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci, Dani Alves, Patrice Evra, Medhi Benatia and Mario Lemina were unavailable. Bologna made the trip without Simone Verdi and Umar Sadiq.

The Rossoblu haven’t beaten Juventus, home or away, since a 2-0 Turin triumph in February 2011, losing five and drawing three.

It took just seven minutes to break the deadlock, as Miralem Pjanic chipped up a smart pass for Gonzalo Higuain, who kept his volley low to squirm in despite Antonio Mirante getting a hand to it.

Stephan Lichtsteiner turned wide from a corner, as did Higuain’s header, but the Swiss international was booked for lashing out an elbow and will be suspended against Fiorentina next week.

Marios Oikonomou rather clumsily barged into Stefano Sturaro as he entered the box for an entirely avoidable penalty. Dybala stepped up and converted, putting the miss in the Doha shoot-out behind him.

Juventus 2-0 Bologna (Half-Time)

Higuain 7 (J), Dybala pen 41 (J)

Juventus: Neto; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Chiellini, Asamoah; Khedira, Marchisio, Sturaro; Pjanic; Dybala, Higuain

Bologna: Mirante; Torosidis, Oikonomou, Maietta, Masina; Donsah, Viviani, Dzemaili; Krejci, Destro, Di Francesco

Ref: Mariani

