Official: Season over for Perin

By Football Italia staff

Genoa confirmed the season is over for Mattia Perin, as the goalkeeper has torn his ACL.

The 24-year-old was in tears on the bench after limping off just eight minutes into today’s 1-0 home defeat to Roma.

He sprained his left knee during a remarkable reaction save on Edin Dzeko.

The shot-stopper had only recently returned from a long lay-off after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on April 9, 2016.

That forced him to miss Euro 2016 and he was ruled out for five months and he made his comeback on September 18.

There were initial reports that the situation was not as serious as first feared, but as the day wore on, the news filtering through from the Genoa camp became more and more pessimistic.

This evening a statement released by the club confirmed Perin has now torn the anterior crucialte ligament in his left knee, exactly the same injury on the opposite knee nine months later.

Messages have been pouring in from players all over Serie A wishing Perin well.

