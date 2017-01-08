Higuain makes Juventus history

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain’s brace and a Paulo Dybala penalty saw Juventus sweep Bologna aside 3-0 and set a new all-time record of 26 consecutive Serie A home wins.

This result allows them to beat their own record of 25, set during Antonio Conte’s tenure from August 2013 to November 2014.

They also begin 2017 on a high, putting the disappointment of the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan behind them.

