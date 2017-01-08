Palermo: Corini out, De Zerbi in?

By Football Italia staff

Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini will reportedly meet Roberto De Zerbi tomorrow, as Eugenio Corini could be sacked.

It would be another extraordinary twist in the chaotic history of this club, who are already on their third Coach of the campaign.

Davide Ballardini was fired following a 1-1 draw away to Inter on August 28, only his second game of the season.

De Zerbi was brought in and then sacked after 13 matches between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, having lost the last eight in a row.

Corini made his debut in a last-gasp 2-1 defeat away to Fiorentina on December 4.

He earned a 4-3 victory away to Genoa, 1-1 draw with Pescara and three losses to Fiorentina, Chievo and Empoli.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, President Zamparini has organised a meeting with De Zerbi tomorrow, as he is considering a recall.

De Zerbi is still under contract, as in Serie A Coaches must continue to be paid until either the contract expires or it is terminated by mutual consent.

