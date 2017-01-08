Marchisio: 'Juve started on right foot'

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio concedes Juventus wanted to “start 2017 on the right foot” with a 3-0 victory over Bologna.

The Bianconeri ended 2016 losing the Supercoppa Italiana to Milan, failing in a penalty shoot-out with Milan in Doha.

“We began the match very determined and were able to break the deadlock early, then ran hardly any risks,” Marchisio told Mediaset Premium.

“We gave a good response to the Supercoppa defeat, as we wanted to start 2017 on the right foot. We could not really have asked for more.

“On Wednesday we have another important match in the Coppa Italia.”

The Bianconeri host Atalanta in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Wednesday evening.

