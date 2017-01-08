NEWS
Sunday January 8 2017
Marchisio: 'Juve started on right foot'
By Football Italia staff

Claudio Marchisio concedes Juventus wanted to “start 2017 on the right foot” with a 3-0 victory over Bologna.

The Bianconeri ended 2016 losing the Supercoppa Italiana to Milan, failing in a penalty shoot-out with Milan in Doha.

“We began the match very determined and were able to break the deadlock early, then ran hardly any risks,” Marchisio told Mediaset Premium.

“We gave a good response to the Supercoppa defeat, as we wanted to start 2017 on the right foot. We could not really have asked for more.

“On Wednesday we have another important match in the Coppa Italia.”

The Bianconeri host Atalanta in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on Wednesday evening.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies