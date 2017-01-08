Allegri: 'Happy at Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri praised Juventus for their versatility and focus after beating Bologna, but laughed off Premier League rumours.

The Bianconeri started 2017 with a 3-0 victory over Bologna, their all-time record 26th consecutive Serie A home success.

“It was important to get a win today so we maintained the gap with a game in hand. There are some very tough matches coming up and we couldn’t risk dropping points this evening,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I compliment the players for interpreting the situations well, as games don’t always start one way and go to plan, so at times you need to think about what to change and how to adapt.

“It’s thanks to their versatility also that we are able to adapt the tactics and take different approaches when certain players are missing. Being able to change even during a match makes us more unpredictable for the opposition.”

This was the first game since the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Milan on penalties in Doha on December 23.

Paulo Dybala saw his spot-kick saved during the shoot-out, but successfully converted today between a Gonzalo Higuain brace.

“I knew he was going to miss in Doha, but this time I knew he’d score, so I didn’t bother looking. How did I know? I’ll tell you at the end of the season!

“We were defending with seven men at stages and that left Bologna spaces. There was another drop in concentration levels, but fortunately this time we were able to switch the light back on, which we didn’t do in Doha.

“We had the sensation throughout the game that Bologna were not going to score against us and frankly we haven’t managed that often enough this season. We tend to keep possession, but not control the game – there’s a big difference.

“Our primary objective is the Scudetto and it is absolutely not easy, because Roma are pushing, so are Napoli, and we need at least 85 points to be sure of the title.

“The Champions League is a very different type of tournament where one incident can make all the difference. Over a league season, these things even themselves out, whereas in Europe you’ve got one chance.”

Allegri was again asked about the reports he was preparing for a life in the Premier League and laughed it off.

“I am studying English, but I have been for many years. It’s incredible, the very day I arrived in London with my daughter, I walked through the airport and saw a giant picture of me on the newspaper saying I was meant to be joining Arsenal. Dammit, I said, today this had to happen?!

“I am very happy at Juventus and until they kick me out, I’m content to stay.”

