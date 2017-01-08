Donadoni: 'Bologna can learn from this'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni hopes Bologna’s younger players can “learn from the experience” of their 3-0 defeat at Juventus.

Gonzalo Higuain broke the deadlock early on and completed his brace after a Paulo Dybala penalty.

“Unfortunately we were unable to play the game we had intended to,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“At the end of the day, we have to hope that we learn from the experience and our younger players can have some teachable moments from it.

“We tried to create opportunities to score, but unfortunately didn’t manage to finish them off. We need to be more consistent both during a game and throughout the season.

“We’ve alternated good performances, for example against Sassuolo or Pescara, with other less impressive ones.”

