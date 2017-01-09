Post new comment

Juventus break their own all-time Serie A record, Roma curse for Genoa and goal droughts grind to a halt in Susy Campanale' s stats round-up.

Juventus set a new all-time Serie A record of 26 consecutive home victories. It allowed the club to beat its own previous best of 25, achieved from August 2013 to November 2014. It is the third-longest streak in Europe’s top five leagues after St-Etienne on 28 (1974-75) and Barcelona on 39 (1958-60).

Paulo Dybala has successfully converted all 11 of his Serie A penalties. Juve have eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of play, more than any other side, and Gonzalo Higuain scored half of them. Pipita has four braces this term, fewer only than Mauro Icardi on six.

Bologna have not beaten the Bianconeri since a 2-0 Turin triumph in February 2011, losing six and drawing three, home and away.

Napoli have started the last six years with a victory. Marco Giampaolo has never won the first match of January, picking up just one draw and four defeats.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are unbeaten in eight rounds, winning five, and found the net in each of the last 12 Serie A games for a total 28 goals. The Neapolitans have 42 goals after 19 games, their most prolific start since 1987-88.

Lorenzo Tonelli found the net on his Napoli debut, his first Serie A game since May 7 2016 for Empoli against Inter.

Manolo Gabbiadini hadn’t scored in back-to-back Serie A matches since May 2015.

Sampdoria have benefited from three own goals this season against Napoli, Genoa and Pescara.

The Blucerchiati’s last Serie A victory at the San Paolo was 2-0 in 1998, followed by two points from nine visits.

Roma have won nine of their last 10 encounters with Genoa, home and away. It’s the first time in their history that the Giallorossi amassed three consecutive Serie A victories at Marassi.

Armando Izzo scored his second own goal of the season after the Derby della Lanterna howler. The Grifone hadn’t lost three Serie A games in a row since January 2016.

Since Stefano Pioli took over, Inter have earned 14 points in seven rounds. This was their fourth consecutive Serie A victory, five in all competition, but the League clean sheet ended at 325 minutes.

Ivan Perisic marked his debut Serie A brace. The Croatian has six goals in the top flight this term, three of them on Mauro Icardi assists.

Icardi has equalled Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (13 goals and seven assists) by contributing to the most goals in Europe’s top five leagues this season, as he now has 14 goals and six assists.

Inter and Sampdoria have scored more goals in the final 17 minutes plus stoppages than any other side this season – eight each. Icardi is the top scorer during that period with five.

Udinese haven’t shared the spoils with Inter on home turf since January 2008, picking up two wins and seven defeats. Jakub Jankto has scored two Serie A goals, the other being against Juventus, both openers only to see Udinese lose 2-1. Gigi Del Neri’s side saw their unbeaten run come to an end after three wins and a draw.

Crotone have conceded 13 goals in the final 15 minutes plus injury time.

Milan kept their seventh clean sheet of the campaign, fewer only than Empoli on eight. Gianluigi Donnarumma became the youngest ever player to achieve 50 Serie A appearances in a Rossoneri jersey.

Carlos Bacca ended his 594-minute goal drought in all competition. Milan have won their last 12 Serie A home meetings with Cagliari, a new club record against a specific opponent. The Sardinians picked up just six draws in their last 25 meetings with Milan, home and away.

Lazio have amassed 37 points by Week 19, the second-highest tally in a 20-team league after 39 in 2012-13. The Aquile are 10 points better off than at this stage last season.

Ciro Immobile ended his seven-round goal drought, not finding the net since the 2-1 over Sassuolo on October 30. Lucas Biglia’s penalty was the first in Serie A to hit the crossbar since Andrea Belotti for Palermo against Atalanta on May 10, 2015.

Crotone picked up just two points from their last 14 away games in all competition.

Atalanta complete the best first half of a top flight season in their history with 35 points – 11 more than at this stage last year. This shatters the previous record of 31 points set in 1949-50 (calculating three points for a win).

The 4-1 victory at Chievo is also Atalanta’s biggest Serie A away win since conquering Spal 5-2 on December 16, 1962. Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez celebrated his first brace for the Orobici and hadn’t got a Serie A double since Catania 3-1 Udinese on March 16, 2013.

Domenico Berardi made his Sassuolo comeback after 133 days on the sidelines. His most recent appearance was on August 28. The Neroverdi played out their first goalless draw of the season.

Torino end the first half of the campaign with 29 points, their best tally since 1976-77 (35 calculating three points for a win).

The Granata are unbeaten away to Sassuolo with four wins and as many draws between Serie A and B, including the 2009-10 promotion play-off semi-final.

Massimo Maccarone wrote his name in the history books as Empoli’s new all-time top Serie A scorer on 26. Big Mac also became the first player to score off the bench for the Tuscans this season.

This is the first time Empoli have won the opening game of a new year since their 2-0 over Parma on January 13 2007, having begun with just four draws from nine attempts. They hadn’t celebrated two consecutive Serie A home wins since April 2016.

Palermo have the worst first half to a Serie A season since Maurizio Zamparini took charge, losing 13 of their 19 games with just 10 points on the table. It beats the previous record of 15 points in 2012-13, when the Sicilians were eventually relegated.

The Rosanero hadn’t scraped just two wins in the first 19 Serie A rounds since 1962-63.

