Genoa seek Perin alternatives

By Football Italia staff

Genoa are reportedly considering replacing injured Mattia Perin with Marco Sportiello of Atalanta or Torino’s Daniele Padelli.

It has been confirmed that Perin will miss the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL just minutes into the Grifone’s 1-0 defeat to Roma this weekend.

Genoa will now need to look for a replacement in the January window, and according to Corriere dello Sport, the aforementioned duo are the most popular potential candidates for the club.

Both goalkeepers have lost their place in the starting lineup, with Etrit Berisha preferred to Sportiello at Atalanta, whilst Padelli has lost his place to Joe Hart at Torino.

