Juve 'wait to replace Evra'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will only look to replace Patrice Evra in the summer rather than seeking a January alternative, reports suggest.

Bianconeri Director General Beppe Marotta confirmed that the 35-year-old was considering his future after being left out of the squad that faced Bologna on Sunday.

Evra is reportedly subject to offers from Valencia and Manchester United and looks set to leave Turin.

Possible alternatives for the Old Lady have been named as Mattia De Sciglio of Milan, Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian and Bologna left-back Adam Masina.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport however, the club are likely to wait until the summer before making a choice.

This would leave Alex Sandro as the only recognised left-back, with Juve likely to deploy internal options such as Kwadwo Asamoah and Federico Mattiello as cover for the Brazilian.



