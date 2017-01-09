Bacca agent: 'Carlos will stay'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Carlos Bacca has revealed that the striker 'only wants Milan' and will remain with the Rossoneri.

The 30-year-old striker scored the decisive goal in his side's 1-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday, and has been linked with moves to West Ham and Sevilla alongside having received offers from China.

Has the agent heard from the Colombian after he scored on Sunday?

"Yes, I speak with Carlos almost every day,” Agent Sergio Barila told Tuttomercatoweb.

"Yesterday he was understandably very happy. We both always remained calm, aware that he would return to score decisive goals as he has always done in his career."

"Bacca is happy at Milan and the club is satisfied with his performance, there is no reason for him to leave.

"There are many teams interested in him. Some Chinese clubs have offered big contracts, but my client has only one desire: to play for Milan. Wearing the Rossoneri colours makes him happy."

What about the emergence of fellow striker Gianluca Lapadula at the club?

"The more quality players there are, the better it is for the club. And it is the Coach who must choose what options are most useful to the group."

