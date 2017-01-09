De Boer: 'I need a break!'

By Football Italia staff

Frank de Boer has revealed that his experience at Inter 'took a lot out of him' and he now needs 'some time to himself'.

The former Ajax boss was sacked after just 14 games in charge, and revealed that he will take some time out, not taking up a new position until May.

"This experience took a lot out of me: three months seemed like a year," the Dutchman told De Telegraaf.

"I received a proposal to Coach the team about 10 days before the start of the season, then I also had to overcome the language barrier: it was all difficult.

"We made all of the practical preparations during the season.

"I was hoping that the club would give me more time, at least that was the initial idea: the club's executives knew that I was not there for a short-term project."

Does De Boer feel like his reputation has been damaged by the experience with the Nerazzurri?

"Not at all. I knew from the beginning that this would be a very difficult project. Inter is still one of the world's top clubs and if I had been successful, it would have been fantastic.

"So I do not think that my name has been damaged. Two days after my farewell I received some offers, but I decided that I will begin to work from next season onwards.

"There were four or five teams who have sought me out, but I’m taking some time for myself. I think I'll wait until May."

