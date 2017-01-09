Tavecchio: 'Italy an example'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio believes Italian football is 'the example to follow' when it comes to young players.

The 73-year-old also discussed suggestions of reducing the number of teams in Serie A, and removing the traditional Winter Break.

"First of all I’d like to send heartfelt wishes to Mattia Perin, the 73-year-old told Radio Anch’io Sport.

"He was our goalkeeper from the beginning of my term.

"Italian football? It is growing, not only through investments. We are an example for the growth of young players.

"Securing the European Under-21 Championship is a success, a prize for work that began long ago.

"Reforms? Decreasing the number of teams in Serie A from 20 to 18 is pure utopia, we can make a deal with the lower leagues.

"Christmas break? For Christmas, New Year and the Epiphany, it would be better not to play. On other days it’s possible to play.

"I do not understand why we can’t play on December 26th or 27th."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.