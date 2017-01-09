Tavecchio clarifies Milan stance

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio has clarified claims that he said Milan and Inter were needed more than Roma and Napoli in Serie A.

After declaring that Italian football was the 'example to follow' in terms of developing young players, the 73-year-old went on to clarify the issue at hand.

"I never said that we need Inter and Milan in the league more than Roma and Napoli," the President continued in an interview with Radio Anch'io Sport.

"I said we feel the lack of the Milan clubs in the Champions League.

"It’s thought that Naples is the city of which I am most fond of."

What does Tavecchio think of the sucess of his former Italy Coach Antonio Conte at Chelsea?

"I was aware that he would leave after two years and also that he would do well also at Chelsea. He’s a unique Coach."

