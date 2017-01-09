Roma consider Halilovic

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly considering a move for Hamburg attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic.

After a youth career at Dinamo Zagreb, the 20-year-old played for Barcelona’s reserves, but never made his full senior debut at the Catalan club.

Halilovic was also the youngest ever debutant for Croatia at the age of 16, making his debut in a 2013 friendly against Portugal.

After a loan spell at Sporting Gijon, the player was sold to Hamburger SV, but the Blaugrana reportedly have a €10m buy-back clause as part of the €5.5m deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are considering Halilovic as an option to replace Mohamed Salah, who is on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Croatian is struggling to establish himself at the Bundesliga side, having only made one starting appearance in the current domestic campaign.

Roma are reportedly trying to secure a deal for Sofiane Feghouli of West Ham, but as negotiations drag on, the youngster could prove to be a viable option for the Giallorossi.

