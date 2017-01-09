Watford & Swansea want Ranocchia

By Football Italia staff

Watford and Swansea are reportedly targeting Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia.

The 28-year-old could be reunited with Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri, with whom he played under at Inter during the 2013-14 season.

Tuttosport reports that Swansea join Watford in their interest in Ranocchia, who is now unwanted by the Nerazzurri.

After making 32 starting appearances in 2014-15 for Inter, the Assisi-native was sent out on loan to Sampdoria during the following campaign.

Now back at Inter, the centre-back – who has 21 senior Italy caps – has made just five starting appearances in Serie A this term.

Ranocchia is under contract until 2019, and has been previously linked to Liverpool.

