Official: Torino sign Carlao

By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially completed the signing of APOEL cente-back Carlos Roberto Da Cruz.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Granata have deposited the 30-year-old's contract with the league today.

The Brazilian, known as Carlao, is Corinthians youth product, having also spent time in Ligue 1 with Sociaux before joining Cypriot side APOEL in 2014.

Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is reportedly keen to sure up his side's defence after the Turin-based outfit have conceded 27 goals in 19 games.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.