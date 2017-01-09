NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Official: Torino sign Carlao
By Football Italia staff

Torino have officially completed the signing of APOEL cente-back Carlos Roberto Da Cruz.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Granata have deposited the 30-year-old's contract with the league today.

The Brazilian, known as Carlao, is Corinthians youth product, having also spent time in Ligue 1 with Sociaux before joining Cypriot side APOEL in 2014.

Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is reportedly keen to sure up his side's defence after the Turin-based outfit have conceded 27 goals in 19 games.

