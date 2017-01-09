Valencia still in for Juve pair?

By Football Italia staff

Valencia are reportedly refusing to give up on signing Juventus duo Patrice Evra and Simone Zaza.

According to Sky Sport Italia, another telephone conversation took place between Valencia and Juve on Monday morning.

The Bianconeri are also thought to have held talks with Fiorentina for Zaza, while a replacement may hinge on whether Evra leaves this month, but the Spaniards are still keen on the pair.

Los Che have been rumbled by off-field problems in recent weeks, with Coach Cesare Prandelli and sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch both resigning and their fans calling for President Peter Lim to sell up.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.