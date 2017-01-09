Ibra doping claimant sued

By Football Italia staff

Former Sweden athletics coach Ulf Karlsson, who accused Zlatan Ibrahimovic of doping, has been made to pay damages of €2,500.

A court in the Swedish town of Karlstad convicted Karlsson of defaming Ibrahmovic after he accused the striker of taking performance-enhancing substances during his time at Juventus in the early 2000s.

Karlsson later tried to clarify his controversial remarks, but that did not stop the Manchester United veteran from taking legal action against the former.

“Although Karlsson’s claim does not contain a direct accusation, it cannot be understood in a different way and gives the impression that Ibrahimovic had doped during his time at Juventus,” read the court’s final verdict.

