‘Gab leaving for England or Germany’

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Manolo Gabbiadini has confirmed that the striker will leave Napoli for either the Premier League or Bundesliga.

Speaking to Radio Onda Libera on Monday, Silvio Pagliari revealed an agreement had been struck with Napoli for Gabbiadini to move to England or Germany, although he would not disclose with which club.

“For Gabbiadini, we’ll settle everything in full next week,” said the representative.

“The decision [for Gab to leave] was made in agreement with Napoli, although I won’t say where he’ll go, even under torture.

“Do I see him better in the Bundesliga or Premier League? He’ll be in one of those two Leagues.

“He has strength, power, technique: he can do very well in both Leagues.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.