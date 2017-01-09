Sevilla ‘optimistic’ on Jovetic

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla sporting director Monchi says his club remain “optimistic” about signing Inter striker Stevan Jovetic.

Sevilla and Inter have so far struggled to reach a compromise over Jovetic, despite the Montenegrin’s desire to join the Europa League holders, but Monchi is hopeful of a resolution soon.

“Our interest in Jovetic is real,” he said at a Press conference.

“There’s an obstacle with his club, a condition that doesn’t satisfy us, but we’re trying to find an agreement.

“We’re optimistic on Jovetic, but we’re also looking at other players with ambition and attitude.”

