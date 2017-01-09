‘N’Zonzi staying, no to Vangioni’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi insists Steven N’Zonzi is close to signing a new contract with Sevilla but Leonel Vangioni “isn’t an option”.

Juve had been tipped to activate N’Zonzi’s €30m release clause, while Sevilla were thought to be nearing a deal for surplus Milan left-back Vangioni.

However, the sporting director replied at a Press conference: “N’Zonzi’s renewal? We’ve made great strides, the player is happy and we’re very optimistic.

“We’re taking measures and we’re close to reaching an agreement with his father.

“The efforts of the club are important and we’re confident about securing his renewal.

“Vangioni? At the moment, we’re not closing a deal for Vangioni. I’m surprised that he’s being talked about. He’s not an option.”

