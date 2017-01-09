NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Official: Gilardino joins Pescara
By Football Italia staff

Pescare have announced the signing of veteran striker Alberto Gilardino from Empoili.

The news was broken in a welcome post on Pescara’s official Twitter account, accompanied by pictures of Gilardino training with the club.

Transfermarkt suggests the 34-year-old has rescinded his contract with Empoli and signed on with the Delfini until the end of the season.

Gilardino, who won the Champions League in 2007 with Milan and helped Italy to 2006 World Cup glory, only joined the Tuscans last summer but failed to score for them in 14 Serie A appearances.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies