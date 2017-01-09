Official: Gilardino joins Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Pescare have announced the signing of veteran striker Alberto Gilardino from Empoili.

The news was broken in a welcome post on Pescara’s official Twitter account, accompanied by pictures of Gilardino training with the club.

Transfermarkt suggests the 34-year-old has rescinded his contract with Empoli and signed on with the Delfini until the end of the season.

Gilardino, who won the Champions League in 2007 with Milan and helped Italy to 2006 World Cup glory, only joined the Tuscans last summer but failed to score for them in 14 Serie A appearances.

