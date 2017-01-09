NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
De Zerbi in Palermo Catch-22?
By Football Italia staff

Roberto De Zerbi reportedly stands to lose €500,000 if he rejects Maurizio Zamparini’s imminent offer of returning to Palermo.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, De Zerbi is “sceptical” about a second spell in charge of Palermo if, as expected, he is approached to replace Eugenio Corini, whose job is said to be under threat.

However, by rejecting the Rosanero, the Neapolitan would miss out on the €500,000 ‘anti-sacking clause’ currently entitled to him.

The newspaper concludes the situation “remains in the balance” and that there could be more “twists” in the next few hours.

