Genoa in late Storari swoop?

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have reportedly made a late attempt to steal Cagliari goalkeeper Marco Storari from Milan.

According to Sportitalia, Storari was contacted by Genoa on Monday morning, with the Grifone stepping up their search for a new custodian after Mattia Perin’s season-ending knee injury.

However, the broadcaster adds Milan No 2 Gabriel - part of the initial deal to take the veteran to San Siro - is still “pushing” for a loan to Cagliari, possibly leaving Genoa out of luck.

