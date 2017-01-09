NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Genoa in late Storari swoop?
By Football Italia staff

Genoa have reportedly made a late attempt to steal Cagliari goalkeeper Marco Storari from Milan.

According to Sportitalia, Storari was contacted by Genoa on Monday morning, with the Grifone stepping up their search for a new custodian after Mattia Perin’s season-ending knee injury.

However, the broadcaster adds Milan No 2 Gabriel - part of the initial deal to take the veteran to San Siro - is still “pushing” for a loan to Cagliari, possibly leaving Genoa out of luck.

