Cerci & De Ceglie to Bologna?

By Football Italia staff

Bologna are reportedly targeting a double deal for Atletico Madrid forward Alessio Cerci and Juventus left-back Paolo De Ceglie.

According to Gazzamercato, Bologna are keen to bolster Roberto Donadoni’s squad this month and hope to do so by bringing in the surplus pair of Italians.

The website explains an agreement has already been struck with Atleti for Cerci to join the Rossoblu, while De Ceglie has turned down a move to China.

Cerci has played just half an hour of football for Los Colchoneros since returning last summer, whereas De Ceglie is firmly in the periphery at Juve.

