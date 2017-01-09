NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Cerci & De Ceglie to Bologna?
By Football Italia staff

Bologna are reportedly targeting a double deal for Atletico Madrid forward Alessio Cerci and Juventus left-back Paolo De Ceglie.

According to Gazzamercato, Bologna are keen to bolster Roberto Donadoni’s squad this month and hope to do so by bringing in the surplus pair of Italians.

The website explains an agreement has already been struck with Atleti for Cerci to join the Rossoblu, while De Ceglie has turned down a move to China.

Cerci has played just half an hour of football for Los Colchoneros since returning last summer, whereas De Ceglie is firmly in the periphery at Juve.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies