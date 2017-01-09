NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Sino-Europe move to Plan B?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Sino-Europe Sports will take out a loan to ensure their takeover of Milan is completed in time.

The Chinese consortium has a deal to buy the club from Silvio Berlusconi, but the transaction has been hit by a series of delays.

The new deadline for the acquisition has been set for March 3, but MilanNews is reporting that it’s unlikely the permission to take the funds out of China will be granted in time for that.

It’s thought Sino-Europe will wait until February 15 for approval, and if that isn’t granted a €320m loan will be taken out to pay the remaining money.

Funding would come from a Chinese financial institution, but one which is based abroad so there will be no problem getting the capital.

A new holding company, Rossoneri Sport Investment, has been set up in Luxembourg to transfer the shares from Fininvest.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies