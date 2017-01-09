Juventus meeting for Kolasinac

By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly met with an intermediary in Milan, as they look to secure Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04.

The Bosnian left-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Bianconeri look likely to lose Patrice Evra this month.

According to calciomercato.com and Sportitalia, general manager Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici met with FIFA agent Giacomo Petralito in downtown Milan today.

The agent is well-known for brokering deals between Italy and Germany, and is believed to be close to Kolasinac’s team.

The intention is to convince the 20-year-old to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Old Lady, warding off Bayern Munich and Premier League clubs.

If Kolasinac does commit to joining Juve, they would look to bring him to Turin in January by offering a nominal fee to Schalke.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.