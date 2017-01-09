Jovetic fined by Inter

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic is set to leave Inter for Sevilla, but he’s been fined for giving an unauthorised interview.

The forward complained yesterday that the Nerazzurri had never given him a chance, and admitting that he was “not satisfied”.

It appears that the Montenegrin international will now make the move to La Liga, with reports earlier today that a breakthrough has been made.

However, Itasportpress is reporting that he will be fined before he leaves, as the club did not authorise his interview, and the management were irritated by what he said.

