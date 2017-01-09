Dani Alves in FIFPro XI

By Football Italia staff

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has been included in the FIFPro World XI for 2016.

The Brazilian spent the first half of the year at Barcelona, before moving to Turin on a free transfer in the summer.

Now the 33-year-old has been included in the best XI of the year in FIFPros award, which is voted for by fellow players.

The Bianconeri defender is Serie A’s only representative, with Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer the only player not to have represented Real Madrid or Barcelona in 2016.

FIFPro World XI: Neuer [Bayern Munich]; Dani Alves [Barcelona/Juventus], Gerard Pique [Barcelona], Sergio Ramos [Real Madrid], Marcelo [Real Madrid]; Luka Modric [Real Madrid], Toni Kroos [Real Madrid], Andres Iniesta [Barcelona]; Lionel Messi [Barcelona], Luis Suarez [Barcelona], Cristiano Ronaldo [Real Madrid]

