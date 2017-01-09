‘Juventus made Tolisso bid’

By Football Italia staff

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas confirms “there was contact” with Juventus for Corentin Tolisso, but they won’t sell in January.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a summer move for the midfielder, especially after Axel Witsel opted to move to China.

RMC Sport has reported that a €30m offer was rejected by the French club, and OL’s President appears to confirm that.

“There was contact, yes,” Aulas told RMC.

“It’s not something we’ll follow up this winter and there’s no commitment for the summer. But it’s true that we rejected offers this winter and this summer.”

RMC believes that contact is ongoing between the two clubs, who are hoping to find an agreement for the summer.

