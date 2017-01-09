Ranieri wins Coach of the Year

By Football Italia staff

Leicester City’s Claudio Ranieri has been named as Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2016, beating Zinedine Zidane and Fernando Santos.

The Italian tactician guided the Foxes to the Premier League title, a stunning achievement which was rated by bookmakers as less likely than Elvis Presley being found alive.

This evening saw FIFA’s award gala in which the FIFPro World XI was also named, and Ranieri has been confirmed as the best Coach of 2016.

Nicknamed ‘The Tinkerman’ by the British Press, Ranieri has had a long career which included spells on the bench at Chelsea, Roma and Juventus.

This season saw Leicester qualify for the Last 16 of the Champions League, though they have failed to replicate last season’s form domestically.

