Rincon: ‘Juventus Italy's biggest club’

By Football Italia staff

Tomas Rincón had “no doubt” about joining Juventus as he believes “they’re the biggest Italian team”.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Genoa this January, despite reported interest from Inter, Milan and Roma.

“As soon as I head the name Juventus, I had no doubt,” Rincón told Prensa de Barinas.

“They’re the biggest Italian team and I want to win a lot of trophies here. Juve want to compete for every trophy, the Scudetto and the cups.

“This is a team full of champions who want to keep growing, I want to learn from them. Our [Venezuelan] football is growing, and transfers like this are important.

“They should serve as an example to people that dreams can come true with hard work and sacrifice.”

