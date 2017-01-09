NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Report: Jovetic to Sevilla done
By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports say Stevan Jovetic’s move to Sevilla is done, with the forward leaving Inter on loan with a €14m option to buy.

The Montenegrin international has hardly featured for the Nerazzurri this season, and it was reported earlier today that a breakthrough had been made for his move to La Liga.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website and calciomercato.com are reporting that a deal has been given the green light by Inter’s owners, Suning Group.

Jovetic is expected to join the Spanish side on loan for the rest of the season, with a €14m option to buy in the summer.

Sevilla will also pay 100 per cent of the forward’s €3.5m per season wages until the end of the current campaign.

