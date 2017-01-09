NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
English clubs short for Gabbiadini
By Football Italia staff

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are both reportedly €7m short of the asking price for Napoli’s Manolo Gabbiadini.

The forward appears certain to leave the Partenopei this January, having failed to establish himself as a first-team player since moving from Sampdoria.

The player’s agent confirmed earlier today that his client will move to the Premier League or the Bundesliga, but there is still a gap to be bridged.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Wolfsburg are looking to take Gabbiadini on loan, but Napoli want a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Southampton and West Brom are offering €15m [£13m] but the Vesuviani are insisting on €22m [£19m], though €20m may be enough to convince them.

Gabbiadini’s agent met with Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli today, as both parties work to find the Italian international a new club.

