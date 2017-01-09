NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Agent: ‘Evra is confused’
Patrice Evra’s agent says it’s “premature” to talk about his client leaving Juventus but admits he’s “confused”.

The left-back has been linked with a move away from Turin in January, and wasn’t included in the squad for the win over Bologna.

That was taken as a confirmation that the Frenchman will leave the Bianconeri, but his representative insists nothing is decided.

“I think that to talk about his farewell being certain is, at the moment, premature,” Federico Pastorello told JuveNews.

“Patrice is confused, he hasn’t yet decided anything about his future.”

