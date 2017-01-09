Monchi set for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest Sevilla sporting director Monchi has confirmed that he’ll leave to join Roma.

Rumours have been swirling for some time that the former goalkeeper would replace Walter Sabatini, who left the Giallorossi in October.

Monchi has already confirmed his desire to leave, but no club was willing to pay his €5m release clause in the summer of 2016.

However, Sport is now reporting that the sporting director has told Sevilla that he intends to leave to join Roma after the transfer window shuts.

The Lupi could sign Monchi for €2.5m if they wait until the summer, but both the director and the club want to leave as much time as possible to prepare for the summer market.

Therefore, Sport reports, Monchi will leave Seville after the January transfer window, having already secured the signing of Stevan Jovetic from Inter.

