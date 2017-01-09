Kolasinac accepts Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Sead Kolasinac has accepted Juventus, but he’ll only arrive in January if Patrice Evra leaves.

The Schalke left-back has emerged as one of the Bianconeri’s top targets in recent days, and his contract expires at the end of the season.

Now Sky is reporting that the Bosnian has agreed to move to Turin when his contract expires, following a meeting today between the Juventus hierarchy and members of his entourage.

However, it’s not clear when the transfer will happen as much depends on the future of Evra.

The Frenchman has been linked with Valencia, and Sky believes that if he makes the move to La Liga, the Old Lady would offer between €3m and €4m to sign Kolasinac this month.

That would essentially put Schalke in the position of losing their player for free or recouping some money to buy a replacement.

However, it’s not certain that Evra will leave and if he remains with Juve then Kolasinac will stay in the Bundesliga for the rest of the season.

