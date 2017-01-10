Storari decision today

By Football Italia staff

A decision on Marco Storari’s future will be made today, with the Cagliari goalkeeper joining Milan or Genoa.

The veteran was all-set for a return to the Rossoneri, but it emerged yesterday that Mattia Perin’s injury had seen the Grifone enter the fray.

Initally, the Diavolo were set to send Gabriel to Sardinia in exchange, but Gianluca Di Marzio’s website says they’re having second thoughts about Storari.

CEO Adriano Galliani will meet with Coach Vincenzo Montella today, as the tactician is unsure Storari is the right man to be backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Whatever happens, Gabriel will not be allowed to join the Isolani unless Storari arrives, so if the former Juventus man joins Genoa, Cagliari will have to look elsewhere.

