Ranieri: ‘I want to do more’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri has been named as FIFA Best Men’s Coach but admits he’s “always hungry to do more”.

The Leicester City manager guided the Foxes to an improbably Premier League title last season, and his achievement has been recognised in FIFA’s award ceremony.

Despite upsetting odds of around 5,000-1 to win the title, the former Juventus and Roma Coach isn’t resting on his laurels.

“It feels good of course and I want to say thank you to my president, to my players, our fans, everybody,” Ranieri told FIFA’s website after being awarded the prize.

“I got this award because they support me and they made something fantastic this season. The challenges are my passion, to follow my passion. To be always hungry to do more.

“That’s my philosophy, to forget what I did and to go always forward.”

Ranieri was also asked why Italian tacticians are so successful in world football.

“I don’t know, maybe the competitiveness of our league, our school of coaches. Our league is a continuous university, with different tactical systems.

“In consequence, you have to train your mind to solve problems that arrive match after match, during a match there are always new situations that you have to be ready to solve and new situations that you have to propose to try to surprise your opponent.”

