Stadio della Roma 'confident'

By Football Italia staff

Roma remain confident the Stadio della Roma project will be approved by the city. “They won’t want to lose €1.6bn investment.”

This evening the Regione Lazio announced it was voting against the project in its current form.

However, the multi-page rejection did include suggestions on what needed to be changed in order for it to be approved, above all connecting roads, roundabouts and transport links.

“We retain faith that the institutions involved in the decision process won’t want to let this opportunity slip away, as it involves an investment in the city worth over €1.6bn,” representatives from constructor Luca Parnasi told Ansa news agency.

“The verdict sent by Roma Capitale and the Regione Lazio is an administrative document and not a political position.

“Although it is written in a way that might create doubts, it only requires minimal modifications that we can easily attempt, therefore receiving a favourable verdict and proceed with the approval of the project.”

The Mayor of Rome’s office also released a statement assuring “we want to go ahead and analyse the dossier on the definitive Stadio della Roma project.

“This is why the 30-day delay was requested. Reservations have been expressed on the level of road safety, both for vehicles and pedestrians, aware that there are 30 days to intervene.

“There is a list of issues to be addressed during the suspension period and margin to positively conclude the procedure.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.