Thursday February 2 2017
Diawara could play for Italy
By Football Italia staff

Italy are reportedly hoping to recruit Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara once he gets his citizenship papers.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Coach Giampiero Ventura and the FIGC are preparing the groundwork to call up the 19-year-old for international duty.

The 19-year-old is in the process of receiving the documentation for Italian citizenship.

He was born in Guinea, but has been in Italy since February 2015 with San Marino and then Bologna.

Napoli bought the midfielder for €14.5m in August 2016.

So far this season Diawara has made 16 appearances for Napoli in all competition.

