Thursday February 2 2017
Leeds buy Jansson from Torino
By Football Italia staff

Leeds United confirmed they will buy defender Pontus Jansson outright from Torino after his loan expires.

The 25-year-old Swede made the move to Leeds over the summer on loan with option to buy.

“Leeds United are thrilled to confirm that centre-back Pontus Jansson will join the club on a permanent deal when his loan expires this summer,” read a statement.

“The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract, tying him at Elland Road until at least the end of the 2019/20 season.

“Jansson began his career with Swedish outfit Malmö FF, where he made 89 outings before joining Italian Serie A side Torino in 2014.

“He has been capped at international level for Sweden's Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s, along with appearing ten times for the senior side.

“Initially joining United on loan back in August, the defender has gone on to become a crowd favourite, with his fierce challenges and passion shown on the pitch.

“In total Jansson has made 23 appearances for the Whites, scoring three goals, with his latest- a winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers.”

