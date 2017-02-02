West Ham prepare Hart swoop

By Football Italia staff

Just as Torino claim Joe Hart could stay after his loan spell from Manchester City, West Ham United reportedly prepare a £15m bid.

Today Granata President Urbano Cairo declared in a press conference that the England international’s future wasn’t certain.

“Nothing has been decided,” said Cairo. “When his loan expires we’ll have to talk to City. We’ll discuss it with him and the club and see what the conditions are. Nothing is defined from this point of view.”

However, The Sun suggests that West Ham are getting ready to swoop over the summer with a bid worth £15m.

Hart has seen his form and career revitalised in Serie A, but his £100,000 per week wages are beyond Torino’s means.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.