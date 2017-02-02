Mancini waiting for West Ham?

By Football Italia staff

The Daily Mirror claims that Roberto Mancini “is on standby” if Premier League club West Ham United sack Slaven Bilic.

According to the back page splash, Mancini is “waiting in the wings to take over at West Ham if Bilic fails to turn things around.”

The former Inter tactician is a free agent, as he terminated his contract by mutual consent two weeks before the Serie A season began.

He has been spotted at several different games recently, including in London and Paris, fuelling rumours about his future.

Mancini was also at the London Stadium to see West Ham crushed 4-0 by Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The Italian Coach has said he’d be interested in a return to the Premier League, having won the title with Manchester City.

However, he has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and wouldn’t rule that out in a recent television interview in France.

