Mancini: 'my Dybala regret'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini reveals his regret over not beating Juventus to the signing of Paulo Dybala, as Inter 'had a deal in hand' for the player.

The ex-Nerazzurri Coach also revealed that he had attended a West Ham match, which prompted speculation that the Italian could replace under-fire Slaven Bilic.

Mancini had described an absurd situation at Inter, but how does he see things currently at the club?

"Inter is a team that is still improving, but this is well-known," Mancini continued in an interview with La Stampa.

"This does not detract in any way from [Roberto] Gagliardini who is a great player, he’s young and has quality.

"Juventus will win the league again this year, but next year – thanks to the strength of Suning – Inter can really compete on par with them."

The Bianconeri take on Inter this weekend, who is the favourite to win?

"In certain games anything can happen, I think Inter aren’t the favourites, so many victories in the league is not accidental.

"The new stadium brings seven or eight extra points for the Bianconeri per year. This certainly counts as a factor."

Mancini has been linked with West Ham. How does he explain their poor form after moving to a new stadium?

"The new Olympic Stadium does not have the same atmosphere of Upton Park, there was a different atmosphere, more noise.

"I noticed it myself a few days ago going to see the game against Manchester City.

"After three losses it had already been pointed out."

Will Massimilano Allegri go with five offensive players against Inter?

"If [Mario] Mandzukic will continue to sacrifice then why not?

"[Paulo] Dybala has immense class, he is the big regret at Inter.

"They had a deal in hand, they could have offered more, however, it was over with Juventus.

"Buying Higuain? How can you argue if you get a champion who has scored just 36 goals?

"Higuain guarantees at least 22 goals a year, Juventus has strengthened and weakened an direct opponent like Napoli."

