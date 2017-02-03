Barzagli doubt for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli is reportedly a doubt for for Sunday’s match with Inter.

The match kicks off at 19:45 GMT, click here for a preview.

According to Mediaset Premium, the 35-year-old missed today’s training session at Vinnovo due to a fever.

This means that the defender will be unlikely to play in the Derby d’Italia and looks set to be replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner, who renewed his contract with the club earlier this week.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.