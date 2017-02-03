NEWS
Friday February 3 2017
Barzagli doubt for Inter
By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli is reportedly a doubt for for Sunday’s match with Inter.

According to Mediaset Premium, the 35-year-old missed today’s training session at Vinnovo due to a fever.

This means that the defender will be unlikely to play in the Derby d’Italia and looks set to be replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner, who renewed his contract with the club earlier this week.

