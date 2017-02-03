Bauza visits Icardi at training

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza has visited Inter striker Mauro Icardi at the club’s training facility in Appiano Gentile.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Coach attended a training session led by Stefano Pioli, and then had a long talk with the striker afterwards.

Despite a prolific scoring record with the Nerazzurri, Icardi has played just seven minutes of International football for the Albiceleste, and that was back in 2013.

Reports have suggested that the relationship has been strained between the pair, but today’s visit could indicate that there could be a call-up in the pipeline for the 23-year-old.

Bauza concluded the visit with a talk with compatriots Javier Zanetti – who holds the Vice Presidency at Inter – and Walter Samuel, who makes up part of Stefano Pioli’s backroom staff.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.